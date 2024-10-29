Rashmika Mandanna celebrates Dhanteras: “Gold has timeless beauty and meaning”

As the festival of Dhanteras lights up the nation, acclaimed actress Rashmika Mandanna, affectionately known as the “Golden Girl,” shares her thoughts on the significance of this auspicious occasion.

With a string of hits across multiple languages, Rashmika has emerged as one of India’s most beloved actresses, captivating audiences with her charm and talent. Her titles, including “National Crush” and “Asharfi Girl,” further show her radiant presence in the film industry.

In a heartfelt interview, Rashmika reflected on the joy that Dhanteras brings, saying, “It’s always heartwarming to see everyone come together. With my hectic schedule, I truly value the moments spent with family during these special occasions.”

Dhanteras, celebrated for its spirit of new beginnings and positivity, holds a cherished place in her heart. This year, while she hasn’t acquired any new items, Rashmika expressed excitement about the fresh opportunities on the horizon.

Gold jewelry holds a special significance for Rashmika Mandanna, who often borrows beautiful pieces from her mother. “Gold has timeless beauty and meaning,” she remarked. “My mom has some lovely gold jewelry, and I love wearing it on special occasions. It adds a beautiful touch of tradition.”

Rashmika’s impressive filmography continues to grow, with projects such as “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” “Chhaava,” “Rainbow,” “The Girlfriend,” and “Sikandar”. Having made her debut with the Kannada romantic comedy “Kirik Party” in 2016, she quickly rose to prominence with successful films in the Telugu and Kannada industries. Her breakout role in “Geetha Govindam” in 2018 earned her critical acclaim, solidifying her status as a leading actress.

Recognized as one of South India’s highest-paid actresses, Rashmika has been honored with multiple awards, including four SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award. Her remarkable journey recently earned her a spot on Forbes India’s “30 Under 30” list for 2024.