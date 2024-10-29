Allu Arjun shares adorable Halloween moments with kids

Allu Arjun recently shared a delightful glimpse of his family’s Halloween festivities, capturing the essence of the holiday through his children’s playful costumes.

The beloved actor, known for his captivating performances, took to Instagram to showcase his kids, Ayaan and Arha, in their charming Halloween attire, much to the delight of his fans.

In a post that highlighted the creativity and spirit of Halloween, Allu Arjun re-shared a story from his wife, Sneha Reddy. In the pictures, little Arha was dressed as an adorable ghost, exuding cuteness in her outfit. Her brother Ayaan, on the other hand, embraced a more mischievous persona.

Sporting a cheeky smirk, he wielded a toy axe that drew immediate attention. Allu humorously noted in his caption, “Ayaan, when did you take my axe from my shoot?”

While fans enjoyed this heartwarming moment, they are also eagerly awaiting Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. This highly anticipated sequel will see him reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who return as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively.

The first installment of ‘Pushpa’, directed by Sukumar, garnered significant acclaim for its gripping narrative revolving around the illicit trade of red sandalwood and the power struggles entwined within it. Allu’s remarkable performance in the original film earned him a National Film Award.

Initially slated for a summer release, ‘Pushpa 2’ faced several changes in its release schedule. Originally ready for August, the makers pushed the date to December 6, but now settled for December 5, creating excitement among fans who can’t wait to see the next chapter in this riveting saga.