Ram Charan and his dog Rhyme to get wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Telugu superstar Ram Charan is set to receive a wax statue at the iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. But this isn’t just a typical wax figure unveiling — this time, it’s a double delight. The beloved pet dog of Ram Charan, Rhyme, will also be honored with a life-size wax figure at the museum, a first in Madame Tussauds’ history.

The news came out in an emotional video during the prestigious IIFA Awards, held recently in Abu Dhabi. The clip shows Ram Charan walking into a studio with Rhyme, both looking calm and composed as the museum staff and wax artists meticulously take their measurements. They even go as far as matching the exact shade of Rhyme’s fur.

Ram Charan expressed his gratitude in the video, sharing how honored he feels to be part of the Madame Tussauds family. He mentioned that this statue will help him connect more intimately with his global fanbase, allowing them to interact with a lifelike representation of him, and now, his faithful dog as well.

For fans of Ram Charan, this wax figure is yet another milestone in the actor’s glittering career. Charan has made a massive impact on Telugu cinema and Indian films at large.

Since his debut in 2007 with the action-packed “Chirutha,” which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut (South), his rise to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric. His breakthrough performance came in the 2009 film “Magadheera,” directed by the legendary S.S. Rajamouli. At the time, it was the highest-grossing Telugu film ever, and Charan’s portrayal earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu.

Over the years, Ram Charan has cemented his position as one of the top actors in Indian cinema with blockbuster hits like “Racha,” “Dhruva,” and “Rangasthalam.” His 2018 film, “Rangasthalam,” was a massive commercial success and earned him yet another Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu.

However, it was his role in the 2022 pan-Indian epic “RRR” that truly catapulted him to international fame. Directed once again by Rajamouli, the film became a cultural phenomenon and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Charan’s performance was lauded globally, and he received numerous accolades, including a nomination at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards for Best Actor in an Action Movie.

Beyond the silver screen, Charan is a successful film producer and entrepreneur, and he has consistently ranked as one of India’s highest-paid actors. Since 2013, he has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list.