Game Changer: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer delayed; details inside

Anticipation is running high for ‘Game Changer’, the much-awaited political thriller helmed by renowned director S. Shankar. Featuring Ram Charan in a groundbreaking triple role alongside the talented Kiara Advani, the film has been making waves since its initial announcement.

Originally slated for a Dussehra release, the film’s debut has been postponed, as confirmed by producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations during a recent event in Hyderabad. Amidst cheers from the audience eager for updates, Raju teased, “Game Changer? Let’s reconvene during Christmas.”

Although initial reports indicated that Ram Charan had wrapped up filming in July, it appears a few crucial scenes remain. Delays arose due to Shankar’s commitments to ‘Indian 2’s post-production, but the director aims to wrap up production swiftly in the coming weeks.

‘Game Changer’ boasts a compelling narrative crafted by Karthik Subbaraj, with screenplay contributions from Shankar, Vivek Velmurugan, and Sai Madhav Burra. Ram Charan takes on the challenging role of an IAS officer ascending to the position of chief minister, promising a dynamic portrayal across his triple roles.

Joining the stellar cast are veteran actors Jayaram, Srikanth, Sunil, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, each expected to bring depth and nuance to their characters. Adding to the film’s allure is the musical score by S Thaman, with cinematography by Tirru and editing handled by Shameer Muhammed.

‘Game Changer’ is ready for a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, though the exact date remains undisclosed as the team puts the finishing touches on what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Initially announced as RC15 in February 2021, marking Ram Charan’s 15th lead role, the film underwent a significant transformation before settling on its current title in March 2023. Filming commenced in October 2021, spanning diverse locales from Hyderabad and Mumbai to New Zealand and Chandigarh, culminating in a wrap-up in July 2024 after navigating several production challenges.

With its ambitious scope and powerhouse cast, ‘Game Changer’ not only seeks to redefine the genre but also sets the stage for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani to deliver standout performances in a narrative brimming with intrigue and political drama. As fans eagerly await further announcements, the film’s impending release promises to be nothing short of monumental in Indian cinema.