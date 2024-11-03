Rajinikanth meets ‘Amaran’ team: An encounter in celebration of heroism

On Saturday, the iconic megastar Rajinikanth met with the cast and crew of the newly released film ‘Amaran’, creating a memorable moment for the team.

The gathering included lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R. Mahendran, all of whom were excited to receive Rajinikanth’s best wishes.

A post on the official X account of Raaj Kamal International Films shared four photographs capturing the warmth of the encounter. The caption highlighted Rajinikanth’s connection to the film, noting, “Rajinikanth watched his friend Kamal Haasan’s production venture, ‘Amaran’, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring Sivakarthikeyan.”

The actor also took a moment to congratulate Kamal Haasan over the phone for his role in producing the film.

‘Amaran’ is a biopic that tells the inspiring story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Released on October 31, 2024, the film was produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions.

This Tamil-language biographical action war film features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Sai Pallavi co-stars alongside an ensemble that includes Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose. The screenplay is based on the book series ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book includes a section dedicated to Mukund Varadarajan.

The project was first announced in January 2022 as Sivakarthikeyan’s 21st film, with the title revealed in February 2024. Filming began in May 2023, with locations spanning Kashmir, Chennai, and Pondicherry, wrapping up a year later. The film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by CH Sai and editing by R. Kalaivanan.