Singham Again OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s iconic ‘Cop Universe’, ‘Singham Again’, is thrilling fans with its action-packed storyline and stellar cast. Following its recent Diwali release on November 1, 2024, ‘Singham Again’ has sparked huge excitement both in theaters and among viewers eager for its OTT release.

The action blockbuster, starring Ajay Devgn in his legendary role as Bajirao Singham, brings together a power-packed ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Fans are eagerly looking forward to streaming it from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The good news is that, according to recent reports, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights for ‘Singham Again’. If recent Bollywood streaming trends are anything to go by, the film will likely debut online about two months after its theatrical release. This points to a probable streaming release around late December 2024, though an exact date has yet to come out.

Directed and written by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth film in Shetty’s ‘Cop Universe’ and serves as a direct sequel to ‘Singham Returns’ (2014). Fans of the ‘Cop Universe’ will also see Salman Khan in a special cameo as DCP Chulbul Pandey from the popular ‘Dabangg’ series.

The journey to the screen for ‘Singham Again’ has been in long anticipation. The project was initially announced in September 2017 under the working title ‘Singham 3’. They finally revealed the official title in December 2022, and principal photography began in September 2023.

Filming wrapped up a year later, in September 2024, with locations spanning Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka. The Diwali release of ‘Singham Again’, coupled with its IMAX availability, has already led to massive box-office success, further boosting the excitement for its OTT release.

Stay tuned for official announcements on the exact date. But mark your calendars for December, when Ajay Devgn and the ‘Cop Universe’ squad will bring their high-octane action right into your living room!