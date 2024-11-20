‘Pushpa: The Rise’ to hit theatres once again ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ release

As the release date of one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, inches closer, the cheers and excitement rise. Ahead of the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ the blockbuster prequel film is going to re-release in theatres. Released in 2021, the title was a massive hit and paved the way for the anticipated sequel. Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’s release on December 5, fans have the chance to once again experience Allu Arjun’s rise to power as Pushpa Raj. The move comes at a time when fans are buzzing with anticipation about the slated sequel. The re-release will allow fans to catch up on the narrative and witness the film on silver screens in case they missed it the first time.

The Hindi version of the 2021 film will re-release in theatres on November 22. Meanwhile, there are no details available about the other languages yet. Taking to social media, Goldmine Telefilms made the tantalising announcement.



Meanwhile, on November 17, the makers dropped the trailer of ‘Pushpa 2’ promising a high-intensity actioner. The trailer teases a grand, high-stakes narrative brimming with pulse-pounding action sequences, powerful dialogues, and electric music. Following the trailer drop fans expect ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to enthral them with a full-blown mass-action entertainer. The trailer also amassed praise from filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Rishab Shetty. Moreover, Australian cricketer, David Warner, who is a fan of the 2021 film also lauded Allu Arjun.

‘Baahubali’ maker SS Rajamouli took to X to express that he ‘can’t wait for the party.’ Talking about the film, he penned, “WILDFIRE started in Patna!! Spreading across the country!! Explodes on Dec 5th!!! CAN’T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!!” Additionally, ‘Kanatra’ maker Rishab Shetty also lauded the trailer, expressing excitement over the impending high-stakes action drama. Taking to social media, he wrote, “#Pushpa2 trailer looks MASSive and packed with power! Wishing the entire team all the best for another blockbuster!”

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.