Shah Rukh Khan despises the feeling of failure: “I cry a lot in my bathroom”

Today, Shah Rukh Khan rules the hearts of several cinephiles around the world. Over the years, he has solidified his footing in the film industry to such an extent that his reputation precedes him. While today he boasts several monikers like ‘King Khan’ and ‘Badshah,’ the road to unprecedented success wasn’t all smooth. Apart from winning hearts with his acting prowess and persona, the actor has always had a way with words. SRK has time and again won over fans with his wit, presence of mind, and inspirational life lessons. Recently, the actor got candid about his failures and didn’t sugarcoat his experiences.

At the recent, Global Freight Summit in Dubai, SRK opened up about coping with failures. Reflecting on how to handle failure, he said, “When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work how wonderful it may be.”

Delving deep into his experiences, Shah Rukh Khan talked about setbacks and the need for introspection. Despite being stuck on self-pity, the actor assumes responsibility for learning from his mistakes and returning stronger with more determination. He said, “I hate feeling this and then I cry a lot in my bathroom. I do not show it to anyone. You have to believe that the world is not against you. Your film did not go wrong because of you or because the world is conspiring against you. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on.”

Sharing his advice, the ‘Jawan’ star said, “There are moments of despair but there are moments which say, ‘shut up, get up and get on with it’. You have to do it because the world is not against you.” Adopting a philosophical tone, the superstar iterated that one should understand the flow of life and not blame it for any setbacks. “You should not believe that things are going wrong only for you. Life moves on. Life does what it does. You cannot start blaming life for what it does.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK’s next is Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King.’ The film will also mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the lead antagonist. Additionally, ‘Munjya’ fame Abhay Verma is also reportedly a part of the slated project. ‘King’ is scheduled for Eid 2026.