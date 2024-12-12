‘Pushpa 2’ trumps the box office! Fastest title to enter the 1000-crore club

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ has captured the box office like wildfire. The pan-Indian actioner has become the fastest Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club. The title reached the explosive milestone just within 6 days of release. The historic milestone solidifies the popularity of the title and teases the rampage ahead. Apart from becoming the fastest 1000 crore film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’s Hindi version also boasts the same milestone. Keeping the sensational streak alive, the film already flaunts the title of the second highest-grossing title of the year. It is falling slightly short of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s collection.

In the first 6 days of its run, ‘Pushpa 2’ crossed the 1000-crore mark with the tally after 7 days standing at 1032 crores. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, ‘Pushpa 2’ racked up 1032 crores worldwide in 7 days of its release, after opening to a record-breaking number of 282.91 crores. As of Wednesday, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ made 687 crores in India. Out of this, 398.1 crores was brought in from its Hindi shows while the Telugu shows collected 232.75 crores. With the escalating numbers, the sequel film is just a little behind Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ that made 1200 crores worldwide in its lifetime run.

With the staggering figures, Sukumar’s passion project becomes the fastest Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club. Previously, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ achieved the milestone mark in 10 days while ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ and ‘RRR’ crossed the mark in 16 days. Moreover, ‘Jawan’ boasted the milestone after 18 days since release, and ‘Pathaan’ after 27 days of release. Additionally, the mass entertainer’s Hindi version became the fastest film to cross the 400-crore threshold.

Looking at 2024, the momentum of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ suggests that the title will soon bear the crown of the year’s highest-grossing film. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ are the only two movies to have crossed 1000 crores this year. Meanwhile, the third-highest-grossing movie of the year is the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree 2. The film racked up 874.58 crores against a humble budget of around 50 crores. Coming in next is ‘The Greatest of All Time’ with a lifetime collection of 456 crores. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ follows the list with 421 crores, rounding up the top 5.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. The film has been developed against a whopping budget of around 450 crores. Moreover, ahead of the release, the title hit an impressive deal of around 1000 crores including the distribution, digital, satellite, and music rights. Moving ahead, a third film titled ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ is in the pipeline with Vijay Deverakonda joining the cast.