Diljit Dosanjh hints at collab with Shah Rukh in upcoming single ‘Don’

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his dynamic presence as both a singer and actor, has sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a collaboration with Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, in his upcoming track titled ‘Don’.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit dropped a teaser video for the song that features a voiceover from Shah Rukh Khan himself.

The clip showcases SRK delivering iconic lines, including, “Purani kahawat hai ki sabse upper jana hai toh bahut sari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse upper tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye.”

The teaser then transitions to a nod to SRK’s legendary ‘Don’ persona with the famous dialogue, “Tumhara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai, kyunki dhool kitni bhi unchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahi kar sakti.”

The post, captioned “Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye. ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk. Surprise Anytime Year 24,” hints that the song could drop at any moment, further fueling fan excitement.

This announcement follows Diljit’s successful ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour, which has been a blockbuster across India. His high-energy performances in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hyderabad have left audiences spellbound.

During his Kolkata concert, Diljit paid tribute to SRK and the city’s love for cricket, referencing Shah Rukh’s Kolkata Knight Riders team. His heartfelt words won over the crowd and even caught SRK’s attention, who praised the artist in a tweet.

As the ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour nears its conclusion, with upcoming performances in Chandigarh and Guwahati, fans are eagerly awaiting this unexpected musical collaboration.

Stay tuned for updates on this much-anticipated release—Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan are here to keep their fans hooked!