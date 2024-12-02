‘Pushpa 2’ trumps pre-release sales game in North America

The countdown is already on for one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of the year, ‘Pushpa 2.’ Ahead of its Indian release, set for December 5, the title will hit theatres in the USA on December 4. Given the massive success of the prequel film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has already crossed the $2M mark in advance sales in North America. The incredible feat is just the beginning of the title. Moreover, the total worldwide pre-release collection stands at 42.50 crores at the moment.

As per Sacnilk ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has racked up over 25.57 crores gross in pre-sales in India so far. The film sold more than 8 lakh tickets for over 16 thousand shows. The numbers comprise the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of the film in 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX. Moreover, as per Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s US distributor, the film has collected over $2 million (16.93 crores) in pre-sales. This brings the worldwide total to over ₹42.50 crore in India and the US. Meanwhile, 65 thousand tickets have been sold in the US in over 1010 locations.

Venky Box Office also tweeted the impressive numbers racked up by the film overseas. “#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales: $1,857,064 – 1011 Locations – 3716 Shows – 65653 Tickets Sold. Total NA Premiere Advance Sales at $2M. The wildfire has been lit as trending has picked up significantly over the last few days. 4 Days Till Premieres! #Pushpa2.”

Advertisement

#Pushpa2TheRule USA Premiere Advance Sales: $1,857,064 – 1011 Locations – 3716 Shows – 65653 Tickets Sold Total NA Premiere Advance Sales at $2M. The wildfire has been lit as trending has picked up significantly over the last few days. 4 Days Till Premieres! #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/235sAOBeN1 — Venky Box Office (@Venky_BO) December 1, 2024



The trailer released on November 17, played a key catalyst in bolstering the advance ticket sales which opened one month ahead of the film’s release. With only a few days to go until the film’s release, ‘Pushpa 2’ is showing no signs of slowing down. The title is gearing up to set impressive milestones.

Also Read: Allu Arjun is all praises for Rashmika Mandanna; calls her his ‘home’ at ‘Pushpa 2’ event

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of ‘Puspha: The Rule,’ the film reportedly racked up a whopping sum of 900 crores in pre-release deals. This includes the digital, satellite, and theatrical rights to the sequel film. The incredible feat makes it a record-breaking deal and one of the most profitable film deals India has seen. Reportedly, theatrical rights sold at the staggering sum of 650 crores. Meanwhile, the film struck one of the biggest digital deals to date for 270 crores with Netflix. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the first instalment’s rights for 50 crores, reportedly.

Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.