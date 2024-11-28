Allu Arjun is all praises for Rashmika Mandanna; calls her his ‘home’ at ‘Pushpa 2’ event

As Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen once again as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, they can’t stop praising each other. While their reel pairing has given cinephiles major couple goals, their solid friendship in real life is setting newer goals. In the recent event for ‘Pushpa 2,’ the celebrated actor called Rashmika his ‘home’ for making him feel so comfortable. While Rashmika continues to dominate netizens’ hearts with her phenomenal performances, Allu called her the “national crush” iterating that his Srivalli will once again crush the entire nation this time.

Sharing his admiration for his dearest co-star, Allu Arjun said, “You are the only heroine I’ve been seeing on set. You have become home. Working with you is so comfortable, you make me feel like I’m home. Thank you so much for your support. Without you, Pushpa would not have been possible, and I could not have performed without your support.” He added, “I will always keep this love in my heart till the end of time. You made Pushpa very special.” The heartfelt message stirred netizens’ hearts, solidifying their friendship even more.

Following this, Rashmika also expressed her gratitude towards Allu for his endearing words. “When we landed in Kochi and I saw the love Allu Arjun sir was getting from all of you…this absolutely blew my mind. Thank you so much for giving so much love to sir. He deserves all the love and more. You are an army, and I root for the army. Allu Arjun sir, you are always my Saami. You are always going to be such a special person in my life. Thank you so much for always taking such good care of me.” Additionally, the ‘Animal’ star also set the stage ablaze with her performance of ‘Saami Saami.’

Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. Given the success of the prequel and the ace team behind ‘Pushpa 2,’ fans are brimming with excitement. Additionally, the high-intensity trailer promises a mass feast of action and drama. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. The title is going to capture theatres starting December 5.