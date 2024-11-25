‘Pushpa 2’ track ‘Kissik’: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela bring in the electric number

The release date of one of the most-anticipated Pan-Indian projects of the year is just a couple of days ahead. Within this time, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ are making sure to keep the anticipation and excitement levels high. Following the trail-blazing trailer of the film, the makers have dropped the special song ‘Kissik’ featuring icon star Allu Arjun and dancing queen Sreeleela. The track is a successor of the chartbuster ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The hit number was brought in by the magnetic Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.



‘Pushpa: The Rule’ makers launched the lyrical video of the song at a special event titled ‘Pushpa Wildfire’ held at the Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has composed the track while Sublahshini has lent voice to ‘Kissik.’ The track features electric beats and catchy lyrics, promising another chart-busting banger. Fused with the captivating moves of Sreeleela and Allu’s presence, the song teases a dazzling spectacle. Chandrabose has penned the lyrics of the special song and the makers are confident that the track will become a global sensation.

Catch it here:



Previously, on November 17, the makers dropped the trailer of ‘Pushpa 2’ promising a high-intensity actioner. The trailer teases a grand, high-stakes narrative brimming with pulse-pounding action sequences, powerful dialogues, and electric music. Following the trailer drop fans expect ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to enthral them with a full-blown mass-action entertainer.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is going to hit theatres on December 5. Fans can’t wait to witness the return of Pushpa Raj.