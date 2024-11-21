Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ racks up over $1.2M in pre-sales in North America

Films from the southern part of India are not just taking over the screens within the country, but also overseas. Set to release on December 5, Allu Arjun-led ‘Pushpa 2’ has already racked up over thousands of crores. Following its ground-breaking pre-release deals comprising, OTT, satellite, distributions, and music, the slated film has amassed over $1.2 Million in pre-sales in North America. The Sukumar-helmed film is on its way to breaking box office records and setting new milestones with every passing day.

According to Venky Box Office, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has already recorded a pre-sale collection of $1.208 Million, selling over 40,000 tickets across 850 locations. As per Sacnilk, the mass-action entertainer is the fastest Indian title to cross $1 million in advance bookings. Prathiyangara Cinemas, the distributor of the Mythri Movies backed title in the USA, also shared the impressive milestone. “Pushpa Raj’s dominance is redefining the box office with a new dimension. Another Day, Another Record, Another Feat etched in the history book.”

The trailer released on November 17, played a key catalyst in bolstering the advance ticket sales which opened one month ahead of the film’s release. With two weeks to go until the film’s release, ‘Pushpa 2’ is showing no signs of slowing down. The title is gearing up to set impressive milestones.

At the North American box office, the title is competing with several Indian films for the highest lifetime collection. The competing titles include ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ ($20.77 million), ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ($18.57 million), ‘Pathaan’ ($17.45 million), ‘Jawan’ ($15.23 million), and ‘RRR’ ($15.15 million).

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of ‘Puspha: The Rule,’ the film reportedly racked up a whopping sum of 900 crores. This includes the digital, satellite, and theatrical rights to the sequel film. The incredible feat makes it a record-breaking deal and one of the most profitable film deals India has seen. Reportedly, theatrical rights sold at the staggering sum of 650 crores. Meanwhile, the film struck one of the biggest digital deals to date for 270 crores with Netflix. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the first instalment’s rights for 50 crores, reportedly.

The prequel title ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is also going to re-release ahead of the theatrical premiere of ‘Pushpa 2.’ The prequel depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.