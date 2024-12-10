Pushpa 2: The Rule – Google India reveals the secret behind Pushpa’s iconic walk

The buzz around ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ shows no signs of slowing down. Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster, a sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has audiences worldwide captivated with its gripping storyline and record-breaking box office success. Adding to the frenzy, Google India recently shared an intriguing nugget about the film’s protagonist, Pushpa Raj, and his famous walk—a mannerism that has become synonymous with the character.

In a playful post on social media, Google India showcased a hoarding with a witty message:

“We know Pushpa flower nahi fire hai, but did you know…

The famous Pushpa Walk is nothing but a mannerism in which Allu Arjun walks? The actor has said in many interviews that he feels sprained in his shoulder as he had to maintain the dislocated appearance for long during the shoot. It took him two years to prepare for the character.”

This revelation gives fans a glimpse into the effort Allu Arjun put into perfecting the role of Pushparaj. Maintaining the distinctive swagger—designed to appear as though his shoulder was dislocated—required immense physical preparation and dedication, underscoring the actor’s commitment to his craft.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ stars an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Released on December 5, 2024, the film is full of action, drama, and unforgettable performances, amplified by a soundtrack from T-Series.

As fans across the globe celebrate the film’s release, Allu Arjun’s transformation into Pushparaj continues to earn applause.