Siddharth SLAMS ‘Pushpa 2’ crowds: “Even a JCB can attract more people!”

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is taking the box office by storm, with projections indicating it could soon cross the ₹1000 crore mark, solidifying its place as a cinematic juggernaut. Amid the frenzy, a video of actor Siddharth has sparked debate online as he shared his candid take on the soaring popularity of ‘Pushpa 2’ and the massive turnout at its trailer launch in Patna, Bihar, last month.

When Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri mentioned the “crazy crowds” at the event, Siddharth wasn’t particularly impressed.

He downplayed the spectacle, saying, “That’s all marketing. In India, it’s not difficult to gather a crowd. Even a JCB at a construction site can draw a crowd. So, it’s not a big deal pulling in people in Bihar. They (Pushpa 2 team) had a song and a film, so OK.”

The actor’s remarks didn’t stop there. Drawing a parallel with political rallies, he added, “In our country, large crowds don’t necessarily mean quality. If that were the case, political parties would always win elections. Back in the day, people came for biryani and a quarter packet [alcohol], and maybe some still do.”

Siddharth on competing with Pushpa 2

Siddharth’s upcoming film ‘Miss You’ was initially slated for a November 29 release but has now been rescheduled to hit theaters on December 13. At a recent press meet, he addressed whether he was nervous about his film clashing with ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The actor remained confident, stating, “For my movie to survive the second week, it first needs to be good and appreciated by the audience. After that, it’s the next film that should be worried—not me.”

Siddharth also expressed faith in today’s social media-driven world. He emphasized, “You cannot remove good cinema from theaters, especially now when awareness is at its peak.”