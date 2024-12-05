Pushpa 2: Sreeleela sets social media on fire with explosive ‘Kissik’ performance

Sreeleela is setting social media ablaze with her powerhouse performance in the song ‘Kissik’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Known for her captivating dance moves and magnetic screen presence, the actress has once again impressed audiences with her electrifying performance. After her earlier hit with the track “Kurchi Madathapetti,” she has solidified her place as one of the most exciting new talents in the industry.

Fans have taken to social media in droves, showering Sreeleela with praise for her energy and charisma in ‘Kissik’.

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “#Sreeleela’s dance is energetic and fun to watch,” capturing the essence of her performance in the song.

Another netizen exclaimed, “Kissik Leela undi raaaaa talent mottham chupinchesindi pooo ,” highlighting the actress’s on-screen presence.

The song, which features high-energy choreography and vibrant visuals, has become a sensation in theaters. Fans are raving about Sreeleela’s ability to steal the spotlight with her flawless moves.

“Sreeleela set the screens ablaze as the #Kissik song mania took over theatres!✨Her electrifying moves left everyone spellbound—an absolute show-stealer!” one netizen wrote, celebrating the actress’s star power.

The appreciation doesn’t stop there. Fans are also praising the overall impact of the song within the larger context of the film.

“Loved the second half of #Pushpa2TheRule more as it focuses on mass and emotional moments. Family sequences hit the right chords, while songs like #Kissik light up the screen. Special mention to #Sreeleela for her stunning dance moves, a career-best performance!” wrote another fan.

Loved the second half of #Pushpa2TheRule more as it focuses on mass and emotional moments. Family sequences hit the right chords, while songs like #Kissik light up the screen. Special mention to #Sreeleela for her stunning dance moves, a career-best performance! … pic.twitter.com/I4mWe3tCM3 — George (@georgeviews) December 5, 2024

Sreeleela with her performance in ‘Kissik’ from Pushpa 2 stands out not just for her incredible dancing but also for the chemistry between her and Allu Arjun, whose signature style complements her perfectly.

The second half focuses on mass and emotional moments. Family sequences hit the right chords, while songs like #Kissik light up the screen. Special mention to #Sreeleela for her stunning dance moves, a career-best performance! #Pushpa2TheRule #AlluArjun #MediaMic pic.twitter.com/Dvc4D66P0n — Media Mic | Indian Cinema | Tollywood (@MMTollywood) December 4, 2024

The choreography, vibrant visuals, and the dynamic energy both actors bring to the song have made ‘Kissik’ a hit that’s impossible to ignore.

What started as an expectation of a charming presence quickly turned into a full-blown spectacle. As one fan put it, “We thought she’s a phooljhadi, but no baba, #Sreeleela turned out to be the whole bomb squad!” With ‘Kissik’, she has truly proven herself as a rising star in the industry.