Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ LEAKED online! Gross opening projected at 250Cr+

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ has captured the theatres like wildfire. While the box office numbers are escalating rapidly, the film is facing a setback. Hours after release, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is available for streaming and downloading online on pirated websites. However, despite this, the collection is surging at an impressive pace, projecting a gross worldwide opening collection of over 250 crores.

According to reports, ‘Pushpa 2’ is available for free download on piracy platforms. These include sites like Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies and Moviesda. Additionally, the title is available to download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p. Meanwhile, reports suggest that searches for ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Download’ and ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie HD Download’ increased since the film’s release. Other search terms like ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule Tamilrockers’, ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule Filmyzilla’ and ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule Telegram Links’ are also gaining momentum.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ premiered on Wednesday night in select cities. Following this, the morning shows started as early as 4:30 am on Thursday. The special shows came after the Telangana government allowed for it. These special tickets were sold at a whopping price with a maximum hike of up to Rs 800 for the first show. As per Sacnilk, with the hike in price and special shows, the action drama earned 28.94 crores across all languages just by 10 am on Thursday. Moreover, as per the outlet, the total India gross opening collection is expected to be 200 crores. Meanwhile, it estimates the overseas collections to be 70 crores. The worldwide gross opening projection as per Sacnilk stands at 270 crores. Echoing similar sentiments, other trade analysts expect the opening collection of the film to fall between 250-300 crores, worldwide.

Advertisement



The film continues to outperform other top-grossers, achieving new milestones every step of the way. Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow revealed that the film has officially rewritten history. ‘Pushpa 2’ crossed a staggering 3 million tickets in advance sales, the highest ever in India!

In the overseas market, the title is especially performing well in North America. Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributor of the film reveals that the tile has already crossed $3.3 million. “THE BOX OFFICE IS BLEEDING WILDFIRE. $3.3 Million+ NA Premieres Gross & Counting!!”

Also Read: ‘Pushpa 2’ OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s film online?

Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.