Queen of Hearts Rashmika Mandanna rings in her birthday month

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the biggest pan-India actresses. With her back-to-back hits, she is one of the most bankable names in Indian cinema. From the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, and ‘Animal’ to ‘Chhaava,’ she has been ruling hearts all over. Now, her latest film, ‘Sikandar,’ with Salman Khan, is enjoying a successful run. 2025 has already been incredible for her, and she has yet another reason to celebrate—her birthday on April 5. As her birthday month kicked in, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement. The actress is counting days to her special days with her fans.

Sharing an adorable picture, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I’ve always heard that the older you get.. you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday.. but clearly it’s not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaaay!! I can’t believe I am already turning 29.. I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



The Queen of Hearts’ post has piqued fans’ excitement as they gear up to celebrate her birthday. Moreover, fans are also all praises for her determination and hard work. With back-to-back hits on the big screen, she continues to dominate the industry. Rashmika’s massive success gives her another reason for a grand celebration. Meanwhile, her growing fandom also takes pleasure in her success as she takes over theatres, one film at a time.

On the work front, apart from ‘Sikandar,’ Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of projects across pan-India cinema. Fans will catch her in Maddock’s ‘Thama’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in ‘Kubera’ with Dhanush. She also has ‘The Girlfriend,’ ‘Rainbow,’ and the highly awaited ‘Pushpa 3’ in the pipeline. Following her successful stints, she is in no mood to look back.