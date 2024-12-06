Pushpa 2 smashes records with ₹294 cr day 1 opening!

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has created cinematic history by grossing an astounding ₹294 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it the highest Day 1 collection in Indian cinema’s history.
Released on December 5, 2024, the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ lived up to its massive expectations, drawing audiences in droves to theaters and leaving an indelible mark on the box office.
The film’s release sparked a frenzy among fans, with glowing reviews and word-of-mouth buzz amplifying its success.
From early morning shows to late-night screenings, theaters reported packed houses as audiences reveled in the action-packed spectacle. In India alone, the Hindi version contributed ₹72 crore net, showcasing the film’s unparalleled pan-India appeal.
International markets also played a pivotal role in achieving the staggering ₹294 crore global total, cementing the film’s status as a worldwide phenomenon.
The makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ took to social media to celebrate this extraordinary milestone, sharing a post that read: “The BIGGEST Indian film creates HISTORY at the box office. #Pushpa2TheRule grosses ₹294 crores worldwide on Day 1, making it the HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian cinema. Book your tickets now!”
The excitement was palpable as fans flooded social media with accolades and appreciation for the film.
Directed by Sukumar and featuring a stellar cast that includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2’ has been a collaboration of remarkable talent and vision.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music composed by T-Series, the film builds on the massive success of its predecessor, delivering a cinematic experience that has captivated audiences across the globe.
The unparalleled success of ‘Pushpa 2’ signifies more than just a box office triumph. It marks a turning point for Indian cinema.
The film has firmly established itself as a cultural milestone. As the wildfire of Pushpa’s rule spreads, one thing is clear: this is just the beginning of an unforgettable journey.
For those yet to witness the phenomenon, tickets are selling fast—don’t miss your chance to be part of history.