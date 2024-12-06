Wildfire explosion: ‘Pushpa 2’ creates record opening; overtakes ‘RRR,’ ‘Jawan’

The ‘Pushpa 2’ fever is high and the opening box office explosion is proof! The Allu Arjun-led mass-actioner boasts a historic opening at the box office. The title has not just become the biggest opener of Indian cinema, but its Hindi version has also outrun other Bollywood blockbusters’ openings. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is now the new crown bearer of the biggest opener at the box office, surpassing SS Rajamouli’s smash hit ‘RRR’s opening collection. Additionally, the Hindi version of ‘Puspha 2’ has outrun SRK’s ‘Jawan’ in the Hindi language category.

As per Sacnilk, the Sukumar helmed title has earned a staggering 175.1 crores nett on its opening day. The whopping collection’s primary contributor is the Telugu version. The variant racked up 95.1 crores while the Hindi version collected 67 crores. The Tamil version amassed 7 crores, Kannada minted 1 crore and the Malayalam version collected 5 crores. Overall, the sequel film saw an astonishing 82.66% occupancy in Telugu. Notably, the night shows reached a peak occupancy of 90.19%.



Boasting impressive milestones, ‘Pushpa 2’ has dethroned ‘RRR’s 133 crores day one earnings by a significant margin. Moreover, the Hindi version beat Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’s record of 64 crores by a margin of 3 crores.

Coming to the overseas numbers, the film is performing exceptionally well in the US. Prathyangira Cinemas, the US distributor of the film reveals that the title has grossed over $4.5 million in North America so far.



‘Pushpa: The Rule’ premiered on Wednesday night in select cities. Following this, the morning shows started as early as 4:30 am on Thursday. The special shows came after the Telangana government allowed for it. These special tickets were sold at a whopping price with a maximum hike of up to Rs 800 for the first show. The title also had an explosive advance sale, racking up record-breaking numbers. ‘Pushpa 2’ crossed a staggering 3 million tickets in advance sales, the highest ever in India!

Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.