Prithviraj Sukumaran shines in ‘The Goat Life’ amidst Malayalam cinema’s global rise

Prithviraj Sukumaran with latest venture, “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”, has not only captivated audiences but also placed him in the spotlight. Riding high on the success of this film, Sukumaran finds himself amidst a flurry of projects, with one hit already in theaters, another eagerly anticipated release this week, and several more in the pipeline.

Directed by Blessy and based on Benyamin’s acclaimed novel, the movie narrates the poignant story of Najeeb, an immigrant laborer from Kerala ensnared in slavery on a distant goat farm in the Middle East. Sukumaran steps into the shoes of Najeeb, delivering a performance that has resonated deeply with audiences. Since its Easter weekend release, “Aadujeevitham” has amassed an impressive USD 14 million, securing its position as the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

The journey of bringing Najeeb’s character to life was not without its challenges. Sukumaran underwent a rigorous physical transformation, gaining weight for certain segments of the film before shedding a staggering 31 kilos to accurately portray Najeeb’s harrowing ordeal. However, unforeseen obstacles, including the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupted the filming process, compelling Sukumaran to undergo the transformation twice.

Despite the focus on his physical metamorphosis, Sukumaran emphasizes that it’s merely a fraction of the portrayal. He and Blessy meticulously crafted Najeeb’s journey, delineating it into distinct timelines that allowed Sukumaran to delve into the character’s emotional and mental evolution.

Beyond his acting endeavors, Prithviraj Sukumaran remains deeply committed to the Malayalam film industry, where he sees a burgeoning wave of talent reshaping cinematic narratives. He attributes the industry’s success to its unwavering dedication to authentic storytelling and hopes that newfound acclaim won’t veer filmmakers away from their roots.

With “The Goat Life” making waves internationally and Malayalam cinema gaining prominence on the global stage, Sukumaran’s vision for the industry is clear: to stay true to its essence while embracing innovation and diversity.

As he wraps up his current project and sets his sights on future endeavors, Sukumaran’s unwavering belief in the power of storytelling continues to inspire both audiences and aspiring filmmakers alike.