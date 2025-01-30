Prithviraj confirms ‘Lucifer 3’ in the works, says story will unfold over trilogy

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of ‘L2: Empuraan’, the sequel to the blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, now have more to look forward to. Filmmaker-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed that the story cannot be wrapped up in just two films—there is a third installment in the making.

Speaking about the highly anticipated ‘L2: Empuraan’, which is set to hit theaters on March 27, Prithviraj shared that while audiences will uncover significant details about Mohanlal’s enigmatic character, the complete narrative will only unfold in part three.

“There is a part three too, you know. So I can’t tell you the entire story in part two, but you’re going to get a lot more information about who and what these characters are. And part two has its own plot,” he told IANS.

While ‘L2: Empuraan’ builds on the first film’s foundation, Prithviraj emphasized that it’s craft can make it an independent movie as well.

“For people who have not seen ‘Lucifer’, this will still be a standalone film, and you will enjoy it as a complete start-to-finish story. But for those who have seen part one, there will be dialogues and references that will hold deeper meaning,” he explained.

Despite this, the actor-director made it clear that the trilogy was always part of the plan. “Even when we were writing part one, we knew that it was going to be a three-film series. We didn’t speak about it back then because the success of the first film was crucial for us to move forward. But now, as we had planned, it’s progressing as a trilogy,” he said.

Given the massive success of ‘Lucifer’, which shattered box office records in 2019, expectations are high for its sequel. The first film crossed Rs. 50 crore in just four days, Rs. 100 crore in eight days, and Rs. 150 crore within 21 days, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to achieve these milestones.

With such a strong legacy, does the pressure of expectations weigh heavy on Prithviraj? The actor-director acknowledges the external pressure but insists it does not influence his creative process.

“The pressure is all outside. You can’t let that dictate how you make the film. This isn’t a sequel just because part one was a hit. From the beginning, we designed it as a three-film story,” he stated.

‘L2: Empuraan’, also referred to as L2E, is an action-thriller and the second chapter in this grand trilogy. The film brings back an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar, reprising their roles from ‘Lucifer’.

The film is joint production of Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, promising a high-octane cinematic experience.