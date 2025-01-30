Shah Rukh Khan has a request for his friends from the Southern film industry

Shah Rukh Khan recently dazzled his fans in Dubai at an event held at the Global Village. The superstar charmed the fans with his wit, humour, and presence of mind. He also recited his famous dialogues and struck his iconic pose with the audience, giving them a night to remember. During his interaction, SRK also gave a shoutout to his friends from South- Allu Arjun, Vijay Thalapathy, and Mahesh Babu among others. The star also made a witty request to them, sending the audience into a frenzy.

During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan humorously urged his South Indian colleagues to slow down their dance moves, as he finds it challenging to match their energy. “I have a lot of friends (from south India). Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajini(kanth) sir, Kamal (Haasan) sir…but I have one request for them. They need to stop dancing so fast; it’s hard for me to keep up with them.” Soon, fans erupted in loud cheers as the superstar acknowledged the stars from the South. The clip of the interaction quickly went viral on the internet.

Social media users started flooding the comments section admiring SRK. They noted how humble he is and secure about himself. Fans appreciated him for giving a shout-out to the Southern film fraternity during his Dubai visit.

During the event, the actor was met with a flurry of love confessions from the fans. His witty responses to them won netizens’ hearts. SRK recreated one of his most iconic dialogues from ‘Devdas’ with a fan. However, in between, the fan shouted “I love you.” To this, the star humorously replied, “I also love you. Dialogue toh bolne de, aur kitna pyaar karega. (Let me complete the dialogue, how much will you love me).”

Moreover, when another fan expressed his love for the actor, he responded, “I know. I also love you. We can marry after this.” This stirred a wave of laughter from the audience. The fan then added, “I Want to touch you.” To this, SRK replied, “Arre aise thodi na bolte hai publicly. (Who says all this publicly?). ‘I want to touch you, touch you touch you’. Mereko bhi sharam aati hai. Aise thodi na publicly koi bolega aese…Abhi hoon main yahi pe hoon mai, jaa nahi raha hoon. [I also feel shy. Why would anyone say something like this publicly…I’m here now, not going anywhere.] I’m here for some time. I have to spend some time with you all.”

In related news, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his next film ‘King’ at another Dubai event. While he didn’t spill any details about the title, he promised the fans a thrilling narrative. The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. ‘Pathaan’ director Sidharth Anand is working at the helm.