Prabhas unveils stylish look in ‘The Raja Saab’ poster ahead of birthday

In anticipation of superstar Prabhas’ birthday, the makers of his upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’ have unveiled a brand-new poster, giving fans a glimpse of his stylish new look. In the poster, Prabhas is sporting a trendy checkered shirt, exuding his signature charisma that has made him one of India’s most beloved actors.

Directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ is shaping up to be a major cinematic event. The film boasts an electrifying score by renowned composer Thaman S., adding to the excitement surrounding its release. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie is ready for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. Fans across India will be able to enjoy the film in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—ensuring that it reaches a wide audience.

The ensemble cast of ‘The Raja Saab’ is another highlight, featuring Prabhas alongside leading ladies Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The supporting cast includes notable names like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and comedy legend Brahmanandam, which has further fueled anticipation among moviegoers.

This project comes at a time when Prabhas is riding high on the success of his most recent release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi thriller has captivated audiences with its unique storyline, drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures and set in a futuristic world in the year 2898.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, with special appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur. Since its release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has garnered widespread praise, particularly for the stellar performances of its lead actors and the film’s ambitious scope.