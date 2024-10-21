‘Mithya: The Darker Chapter’ trailer: Huma Qureshi leads revenge drama

Huma Qureshi is making a powerful return with the latest installment of ‘Mithya’, titled ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’.

The gripping psychological drama stars Qureshi alongside Avantika Dassani and Naveen Kasturia, with direction from Kapil Sharma. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual Production, this season delves into a deeply complex and dark family feud between two half-sisters, Juhi and Rhea, centering around revenge and betrayal.

In the newly released trailer, audiences get a glimpse of the tension and high stakes awaiting in the series. Huma Qureshi’s character, Juhi, has found success with her book ‘Dhund’, but her life takes a dramatic turn when a mysterious writer, Amit Chaudhary, played by Naveen Kasturia, accuses her of plagiarism.

This accusation sets off a series of events that pushes Juhi into a psychological battle, forcing her to confront her past and engage in a game of wits and deceit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani, continues to scheme for her father’s affection, making her intentions clear that she is willing to stop at nothing to get what she wants. The show delves into themes of sibling rivalry, morality, and how far one is willing to go to achieve their desires.

The tension between Juhi and Rhea isn’t just about personal differences but explores deeper emotional scars. The show sheds light on how the toxic dynamics within families can lead to destructive consequences when boundaries are crossed. With its tagline of “blood versus blood,” ‘Mithya – The Darker Chapter’ promises to be a thrilling tale of psychological warfare where trust is broken and revenge fuels the characters’ actions.

Huma Qureshi shared her excitement about returning to the role, expressing how the show has challenged her as an actor.

“This show has pushed me to explore a different side of me as an actor—someone who is vulnerable and vengeful because of the circumstances. I am grateful to the makers for thinking of me for this exciting, meaty role and am looking forward to the next chapter in my character’s life,” she said. She teased that viewers are in for intense drama and surprising twists.

For Avantika Dassani, ‘Mithya’ holds a special place as it marked her debut into acting. She reflected on the importance of her role as Rhea, calling it a transformative experience both personally and professionally. “Rhea is a complex and interesting character, and this season takes her journey to new heights as she navigates revenge and betrayal,” Dassani said.

Naveen Kasturia’s addition to the cast brings another layer of intrigue to the show. His character, Amit Chaudhary, adds fuel to the fire, with his allegations of plagiarism setting off a chain reaction that threatens to unravel Juhi’s life.

‘The Darker Chapter’ is ready to premiere on ZEE5 on November 1, and with its intense plot, suspense, and powerful performances, it’s sure to capture the audience’s attention once again.