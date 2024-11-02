Nora Fatehi unveils ‘Matka’ trailer: Thrilling Telugu debut awaits

Nora Fatehi is ready to dazzle audiences in her first Telugu film, ‘Matka,’ which is generating significant buzz with the release of its action-packed trailer. Co-starring alongside Varun Tej, Nora’s new project is set to hit theaters on November 14, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

The official trailer was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into the high-stakes drama and dynamic action that ‘Matka’ has to offer. Nora took to social media to share the ‘Matka’ trailer and the film’s vibrant poster, igniting excitement among her followers.

Before the trailer’s release, audiences were treated to the upbeat track ‘Le Le Raja,’ which showcases Nora’s signature dance style and adds to the film’s allure.

Nora’s rising stardom is not just confined to the silver screen. Last year, she captivated the world with her performance of the FIFA anthem ‘Light the Sky’ during the World Cup finale, showcasing her multifaceted talent. Her music career has also been on a high, with popular hits like ‘Pepeta,’ ‘Dirty Little Secret,’ and the recently chart-topping collaboration ‘It’s True’ with international artist CKay from his album ‘Emotions.’

Further adding to her accolades, Nora made a splash at Paris Fashion Week 2024, where she graced the Louis Vuitton show in a stunning ensemble that highlighted her fashion prowess. Additionally, she has an exciting music video in the pipeline featuring Jason Derulo, hinting at more thrilling performances on the horizon for her fans.