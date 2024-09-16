Nora Fatehi marks 2 years of ‘Manike’ with BTS videos

Two years ago, Nora Fatehi captivated audiences with her electrifying performance in the song “Manike,” featured in the film “Thank God” starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

This track, a Hindi adaptation of the popular Sri Lankan hit “Manik Mage Hithe” by Yohan, marked a memorable debut collaboration between Fatehi and Malhotra.

To celebrate the song’s second anniversary, Nora Fatehi has recently shared a series of mesmerizing behind-the-scenes (BTS) visuals from the music video, igniting a frenzy among her fans online.

The BTS clips, showcasing Nora in her most dazzling form, have quickly gone viral. Fans have inundated the comment sections with enthusiastic remarks, expressing their admiration and questioning why these stunning scenes didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie.

One user even posed a hopeful query about the possibility of Nora releasing her own rendition of “Manike.” The widespread excitement underscores the lasting impact of the song, which firmly established Nora as a leading performer in Bollywood.

Known for her dynamic presence and exceptional dance skills, she has graced numerous hit tracks, including the FIFA World Cup Anthem “Light The Sky,” as well as “Nora” and “Peppeta.” Her previous music video successes, like “Dilbar” and “O Saki Saki,” have also contributed to her reputation as a trailblazing artist.

Earlier this year, Nora received praise for her role in the film “Madgaon Express,” where she starred in a leading role.

Nora Fatehi’s journey began with her acting debut in the Hindi film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.” She gained significant popularity with her special appearances in Telugu films such as “Temper,” “Baahubali: The Beginning,” and “Kick 2,” and also made her mark in Malayalam cinema with roles in “Double Barrel” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni.”

One of Nora’s standout achievements was her feature in the Bollywood film “Satyameva Jayate,” where her performance of the recreated version of “Dilbar” garnered unprecedented success, amassing over 20 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours—making it the fastest-growing Hindi song in India at that time. Nora also collaborated with Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre to release an Arabic version of the song.