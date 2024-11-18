Nayanthara’s action-packed teaser for ‘Rakkayie’ drops on her birthday

In a spectacular birthday reveal for the beloved ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, the highly anticipated teaser for her upcoming film ‘Rakkayie’ dropped, creating a wave of excitement among fans and critics alike.

This action-packed period drama is a co-production between MovieVerse Studios, part of the IN10 Media Network, and Drumsticks Productions, marking a significant milestone for both companies.

Directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy, ‘Rakkayie’ promises a fresh and thrilling take on the period-action genre, showcasing Nayanthara in an unprecedented, high-intensity role that has already captivated audiences with the teaser.

Advertisement

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, expressed his excitement about this new venture. “We are thrilled to bring ‘Rakkayie’ to life, especially with Nayanthara, whose exceptional talent brings depth to every role. This film marks a new chapter for us, and we can’t wait to share her exciting new avatar with her fans. We hope to collaborate with more artists and tell impactful stories that transcend borders and languages,” he said.

The film’s screenplay blends intense drama with action, designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With music by the award-winning composer Govind Vasantha, the film promises a score that elevates the gripping storyline.

Cinematography by Gautham Rajendran will bring the period visuals to life, while Praveen Antony’s editing ensures a fast-paced viewing experience that keeps the energy high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, praised the film for its boundary-pushing approach. “’Rakkayie’ combines Nayanthara’s powerhouse performance with a well-crafted narrative that stems from cultural ethos. We are excited to be a part of this journey with Drumsticks Productions, who have a strong legacy in making compelling cinema, and we’re proud to support debutant director Senthil Nallasamy’s unique vision,” he added.

S. Vijayan, CEO of Drumsticks Productions, shared his enthusiasm for the project. He said, “This is our 10th production, and it’s a perfect way to begin our exciting collaboration with MovieVerse Studios. Nayanthara’s dedication and unmatched body of work make her the ideal fit for this role. We believe ‘Rakkayie’ will be one of her most memorable performances.”

Filming for ‘Rakkayie’ is set to begin soon. And further updates, including the full cast and additional details, will be out in the coming weeks.