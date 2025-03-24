‘Dear Students’ wraps! Nayanthara drops exclusive BTS moments!

Lights, Camera, Wrap! Nayanthara has officially wrapped up filming for her upcoming drama, ‘Dear Students’, and the excitement is already building!

The actress took to Instagram to share some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the set, giving fans a sneak peek into the camaraderie and hard work that went into making the film.

“That’s a wrap on ‘Dear Students’! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what’s next!” she wrote, leaving fans eager for more updates.

Directed by Sandeep Kumar, with George Philip Roy as co-director, ‘Dear Students’ brings together a stellar cast, including Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly in lead roles. The film also features Deepthi, Subatra Robert, and Kiran Konda in pivotal parts.

For fans of Nayanthara and Nivin, this project is extra special—it marks their reunion after their hit 2019 film ‘Love Action Drama’, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. Their chemistry was a highlight in that film, and audiences can’t wait to see them together again.

The film’s first-look poster, released back in January, created quite the buzz. Featuring Nayanthara and Nivin flashing their signature smiles, the poster hinted at a feel-good narrative that’s sure to strike a chord with audiences.

Adding to the anticipation, ‘Dear Students’ boasts a soulful soundtrack by Mujeeb Majeed, and the project is being backed by Rajat Agrawal, Sushilkumar Agrawal, Vineet Jain, and Nivin Pauly.

Beyond ‘Dear Students’, the lady superstar has another exciting project lined up—S Sashikanth’s ‘Test’. In this highly anticipated drama, Nayanthara plays Kumudha, a woman whose simple dreams of a happy home and loving family face challenges by life’s unexpected twists.

Talking about her character, Nayanthara shared, “Kumudha’s strength is in the simplicity of her dreams. A home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. ‘Test’ is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long to witness this emotional rollercoaster, as ‘Test’ is going to premiere on Netflix.