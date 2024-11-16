Tamil actors rally behind Nayanthara in Dhanush dispute

Actress Nayanthara has received vocal support from fellow actors after accusing actor Dhanush of blocking footage from their 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ for her upcoming Netflix wedding documentary.

The controversy has sparked a public exchange, with Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu standing by her side, as tensions between the two actors escalate.

Nayanthara recently shared an open letter slamming Dhanush for allegedly refusing to grant permission to use a brief clip from the film, demanding an exorbitant fee of Rs 10 crore for a mere three-second song snippet.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The actress accused Dhanush of holding a personal grudge against her and Vignesh, citing the situation as a “low” and unfair move.

In her letter, Nayanthara also spoke about the challenges she’s faced as a self-made woman in an industry dominated by influential families. She contrasted her own journey, built on hard work and public goodwill, with the advantages she believes Dhanush enjoys through his family’s backing.

In a show of solidarity, Vignesh Shivan posted a video on Instagram, highlighting Dhanush’s past comments on positivity and the importance of spreading love, sarcastically calling out the inconsistency between Dhanush’s words and actions.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, another actor, also voiced her support for Nayanthara by resharing the letter with a salute emoji, further fueling the conversation around the issue.

Dhanush has not publicly responded to the allegations yet.