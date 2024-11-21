Nayanthara thanks Shah Rukh, Chiranjeevi and others amid Dhanush dispute

Actress Nayanthara has expressed her deep gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and several other film industry leaders for their support in the release of her much-anticipated documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’.

The documentary, which offers an intimate look into her two-decade-long journey in the film industry, features memorable moments from her career, including footage from the blockbuster ‘Jawan’, which marked her Hindi film debut.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Nayanthara thanked Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Telugu legend Chiranjeevi, and other producers from across the Indian film industries for their kindness in granting her the necessary permissions to use footage and songs for the documentary.

Advertisement

She shared a letter expressing her appreciation for the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) that allowed her to feature scenes from their films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The actress wrote, “Every film I have worked on holds immense significance in my life, and many of these films are especially close to my heart. I wanted to include those memories in my documentary, and I’m grateful to the producers who made that possible.”

The actress highlighted the importance of the relationships she has built over her career, mentioning that the friendships, love, and respect she has earned are the most valuable rewards from her 20 years in the industry.

However, not all of Nayanthara’s experiences with colleagues have been positive recently. In a public dispute with Tamil actor Dhanush, the actress found herself embroiled in controversy when he sent her a legal notice, claiming that certain clips from their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ were used in the documentary without proper authorization.

In response, Nayanthara took to Instagram, sharing a passionate letter in which she addressed Dhanush’s actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

She criticized the actor for attempting to block the release of her documentary. In the letter, Nayanthara pointed out the struggles she faced as a self-made woman in the industry, contrasting her rise with that of others who had the support of powerful families.

She wrote, “Cinema is a fight for survival for people like me, who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I owe this to my work ethic, my audience, and my colleagues.”

Nayanthara further explained that after two years of attempting to get Dhanush’s approval for the documentary, the team had to re-edit the project to exclude footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, as he refused to provide the necessary permissions. Despite the setback, the documentary eventually released without those clips.