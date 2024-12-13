Radhika Apte welcomes baby, shares heartfelt breastfeeding moment

Actor Radhika Apte has announced the arrival of her first child with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a tender moment with her newborn, posting a photo where she is seen breastfeeding her one-week-old baby during a work meeting.

In the caption, Radhika expressed her joy and the significance of this new phase, writing: “First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic.”

The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and industry peers. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “Congratulations,” while actor Ira Dubey wrote, “Congratulations beautiful mama.” Another follower added, “Blessings and best wishes, lovelies.”

Radhika’s pregnancy first came to light in October when she attended the BFI London Film Festival. She graced the red carpet with her baby bump, radiating joy while promoting her latest film, ‘Sister Midnight’. Sharing glimpses of the event on social media, she left fans thrilled about this new chapter in her life.

Radhika Apte and Benedict, who tied the knot in 2012, have always maintained a low profile about their personal lives. The couple met in London in 2011 when Radhika was exploring contemporary dance. They later married in an intimate ceremony, followed by a formal celebration in 2013.

Splitting their time between London and Mumbai, the duo continues to balance their flourishing careers with a grounded lifestyle.

Known for her versatile acting in films like ‘Parched’, ‘Phobia’, and Netflix hits such as ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Lust Stories’, Radhika has carved a niche in both mainstream and independent cinema. Her journey from theater to global recognition, including an International Emmy nomination, has been nothing short of inspiring.