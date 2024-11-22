Nayanthara and Dhanush ignore each other in this viral photo

Nayanthara and Dhanush found themselves face-to-face at a wedding on November 21, but their encounter was anything but cordial.

A video capturing the awkward moment quickly went viral, showing the two stars in the same frame yet clearly choosing to avoid any interaction.

Nayanthara, dressed in a stunning pink saree, was accompanied by her husband, Vignesh, and was chatting with other guests in the front row. Dhanush, seated across from her, also appeared engaged in the event but made no effort to acknowledge his former co-star.

This moment of tension comes after the release of Nayanthara’s much-anticipated Netflix documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’, on November 18. The documentary, which offers a glimpse into her life and career, has stirred controversy, particularly due to a dispute with Dhanush over the use of certain footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The actress revealed in an open letter that Dhanush had sent her a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crore in damages for alleged copyright infringement. The issue centers around the inclusion of BTS footage from the 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, which Dhanush had produced, without obtaining proper permission.

In her letter, Nayanthara expressed her frustration with the situation, calling out Dhanush for his actions.

She emphasized her journey as a self-made woman in the industry, contrasting her struggles with his privileged background.

She wrote, “Cinema is a fight for survival for people like me, someone who had to struggle my way to where I am today.”

Nayanthara also shared the challenges she faced in securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Dhanush for the documentary. After two years of trying to get his approval and facing continuous delays, the documentary team chose to re-edit the project and release it without the contested content.