Janhvi Kapoor hails Nayanthara as a ‘strong woman’ amid Dhanush feud

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed her admiration for Nayanthara, describing her as a “strong woman.”

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Janhvi praised Netflix’s new documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’, writing, “Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman,” along with a red heart emoji.

The documentary, which premiered on November 18, offers a glimpse into the highs and lows of Nayanthara’s personal and professional life, including her love story with director Vignesh Shivan. The couple met on the sets of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, and their bond has since become one of the most talked-about romances in Indian cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor show of support comes at a time when Nayanthara is in a public feud with actor Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter on Instagram addressing long-standing grievances with her former co-star.

In her strongly worded statement, the ‘Jawan’ star accused Dhanush of being “envious” of self-made actors, calling him a “tyrant” with a “small heart.” She alleged that his off-screen persona was far removed from the friendly image he portrays publicly, urging him to “remove the mask” and stop pretending to be someone he is not.

The letter also highlighted a recent legal dispute. Nayanthara criticized Dhanush for issuing a legal notice over three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage featured in the documentary’s trailer, demanding Rs. 10 crore in damages. She labeled the move as petty and an “all-time low,” questioning his integrity.

An excerpt from her letter read: “I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage at audio launches in front of your innocent fans. Clearly, you do not practice what you preach.”

The feud has sparked widespread reactions, with several actresses voicing their support for Nayanthara. Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, and others have rallied behind her.

As the controversy unfolds, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ continues to receive attention, not only for its portrayal of the actress’s journey but also for the ongoing debates it has ignited within the industry.