Nakash Aziz calls ‘Pushpa 2’ a game-changer: “Proud to be the voice behind the anthem!”

The much-awaited sequel, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, hit theatres on Thursday, igniting a wave of excitement among fans. One of the standout aspects of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise is its unforgettable music, and singer Nakash Aziz, who has contributed to both ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and its sequel, is sharing his deep connection to the films.

Nakash’s voice first became synonymous with the film’s iconic anthem, “Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda,” which helped elevate the movie’s cultural footprint. The track’s infectious energy, paired with his powerful vocals, turned it into a chart-topping hit, making it an essential part of the film’s success.

For ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Nakash Aziz returned to sing the title track “Pushpa Pushpa”.

Reflecting on his journey with the franchise, Nakash told IANS, “The title track of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was a game-changer, and being part of its journey was an incredible experience. Returning for ‘Pushpa 2’ feels like coming home to something iconic.”

He also acknowledged the growing excitement surrounding the sequel, noting that while the first film made a global impact, the anticipation for the second part has only intensified.

For Nakash, ‘Pushpa’ holds a special place in his career. “The songs, the dialogues, and the swag of Allu Arjun have resonated with fans all over. To be the voice behind such a dynamic and iconic character is a privilege I deeply cherish,” he shared.

He also pointed out that it’s rare for a film franchise to create such a lasting cultural impact, and he’s proud to contribute to its legacy. “I hope the audience will connect with the voice behind the iconic Pushpa anthem as much as they connect with the film,” Nakash added.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is production of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

As a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which released during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new film promises to continue the action-packed saga.