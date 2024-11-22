Nagarjuna shares details of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4 at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios, a venue that holds a special place in their hearts. The wedding, according to Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, will be an intimate and traditional affair, following Sobhita’s family’s wish for a classic Telugu ceremony.

The family-owned studio’s gardens will host the celebrations, ensuring a warm, close-knit atmosphere for the couple’s big day.

Nagarjuna shared that both Chaitanya and Sobhita had no interest in a grand, showy wedding. Instead, they preferred a smaller gathering, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

He revealed, “Chaitanya didn’t want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief!” He also expressed his contentment with their choice, adding, “Sobhita’s parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing—they bring a sense of peace.”

The wedding guest list will be have around 300 to 400 people, focusing on family, close friends, and colleagues, making it a personal and heartfelt celebration.

Nagarjuna also jokingly mentioned that the studio was the “easiest choice,” given that the venue often hosts mock weddings for film shoots. With the sets and lights already in place, it was the perfect location for their intimate ceremony.

While Nagarjuna refrained from commenting on the possibility of a reception, he highlighted the couple’s desire to keep the event simple and meaningful.

Chaitanya and Sobhita had an engagement in August after dating for two years. This will be Chaitanya’s second marriage—his first to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended in 2021 after a highly publicized marriage in Goa in 2017.