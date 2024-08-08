Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala relationship timeline

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is now engaged to the ‘Made in Heaven’ star Sobhita Dhulipala. The news of their engagement was doing the rounds of the internet and it has been confirmed by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, who posted glimpses from the ceremony. The duo officiated their wedding processions in a private ceremony today, August 8.

Sharing the happy news on Social media, Nagarjuna penned on the microblogging site X, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love.”

The news of the couple’s rumoured engagement was first broken by The Great Andhra, reporting that the Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place today in Hyderabad and Naga Chaitanya’s father, the Telegu superstar Nagarjuna will share a note about the couple’s wedding. “The source also revealed that the ‘Custody’ actor and the ‘Monkey Man’ actress are going to get married very soon starting with their engagement slated for Thursday.

Dating rumours of the Telegu star, Naga Chaitanya and the ‘Monkey Man’ actress Sobhita Dhulipala started making the rounds of the internet in 2022 when snapshots of the two stars from a restaurant in London went viral. Further, the rumours solidified in June after photographs from their holiday in Europe took over social media.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to ‘Kushi’ star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the couple tied the knot in 2017. They crossed paths while shooting for the film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and eventually started to date. However, the couple got divorced in 2021 as the stars announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021. The news of the couple splitting had come as a shock to several fans.

While Naga Chaitanya is known for delivering hits including ‘Manam,’ ‘100% Love,’ ‘Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo,’ ‘Preman,’ ‘Oka Laila Kosam,’ and ‘Josh,’ Sobhita catapulted to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s series ‘Made in Heaven.’ She is known for starring in films like ‘Raman Raghav 2.0,’ ‘Kaalakaandi,’ ‘Kurup,’ and ‘Moothon’ and the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ among others.

On the acting front, Naga Chaitanya would be next seen headlining the film ‘Thandel’ while Sobhita has the film ‘Sitara’ in the pipeline.