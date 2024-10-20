Naga Chaitanya shares stylish selfie with Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram on Saturday to delight fans with an adorable selfie featuring his fiancée, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple, who recently got engaged, showcased their stylish coordination in a striking black ensemble as they posed in a lift for the snapshot.

In the photo, Chaitanya sported a sleek grey shirt paired with black trousers and a matching jacket, effortlessly complemented by a pair of sunglasses. Sobhita Dhulipala looked equally chic in a fashionable black top and blue jeans, topped off with a denim jacket casually tied around her waist.

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya captioned the post with a playful nod, writing, “Everything everywhere all at once,” hinting at the couple’s vibrant energy and shared joy.

The engagement took place in August at an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. The news was joyfully announced by Naga’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who shared heartfelt pictures from the event on his social media.

He expressed his happiness, saying, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!”

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has kept his relationship with Sobhita relatively private. The two reportedly crossed paths a few months following Naga’s divorce, sparking interest among fans and the media alike. Despite the public attention, the couple has chosen to maintain a low profile.