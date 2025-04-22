Pahalgam terror attack: PM cuts short Saudi visit, to return to India tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cutting short his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, according to multiple reports.

Modi, who departed for Saudi Arabia just hours before the attack, will leave for India tonight and is expected to land early Wednesday morning, the reports citing sources said.

At least 28 people, including two foreign nationals, are feared dead in the targeted attack on tourists in picturesque Pahalgam. Several others are wounded, some of them critically.

The terrorists opened fire on tourists at a meadow near Pahalgam. Eyewitnesses claimed that the terrorists asked the tourists their religion before shooting them.

PM Modi also discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who offered India any help in this regard, said

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Jeddah, Khan said: “The recent terror attack in Kashmir was discussed, and his royal Highness, the Crown Prince, condemned the terror attack and offered any help to India in this regard. India and Saudi Arabia have cooperation in issues related to terrorism, and we continue to work together.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi strongly condemned the terrorist attack and vowed that those behind the heinous act would be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will only grow stronger,” he added.