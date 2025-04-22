World leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack; Trump to speak with PM

Global leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have strongly condemned the targeted terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, in which at least 28 people are feared dead.

Reports suggest that two foreign nationals were among the deceased, although their nationalities are yet to be confirmed.

Condemning the attack, said to be one of the largest directed at civilians in recent years, US President Donald Trump said that the United States stands firmly with India against terrorism.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” Trump wrote on X.

Shortly after his post, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US National Security Advisor had briefed President Trump, who will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon as possible.

“The President has been briefed by the National Security Advisor and is being kept up to speed as more facts emerge. What we know already is that dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack at a popular tourist location in South Kashmir. President Trump will be speaking with Prime Minister Modi as soon as possible to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost. Our prayers are with those injured, and our nation’s support remains steadfast for our ally India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world continue our mission,” said Leavitt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed deep condolences in letters addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Kindly accept my sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” his letter read.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on X: “Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims. Italy expresses its closeness to the affected families, the injured, the Government, and all the Indian people.”

The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi also condemned the targeted killings of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured.”

The United Arab Emirates also issued a statement condemning the attack. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

“The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.”