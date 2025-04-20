Jaake Aana Yaara: Dhanush unveils first track from ‘Kuberaa’

Lights, camera, melody! Dhanush just dropped the first single from his much-anticipated film ‘Kuberaa’, and fans are all ears. Titled ‘Jaake Aana Yaara’, the song made its debut on Sunday with Dhanush sharing it across his social media handles, creating quite the buzz among music and movie lovers.

Helmed by acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kuberaa’ boasts a star-studded cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film’s music is crafted by rockstar composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and this track is our first peek into what’s shaping up to be a rich musical journey.

The Hindi version of ‘Jaake Aana Yaara’ has voice of Nakash Aziz, with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam. Meanwhile, Dhanush himself takes the mic for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The buzz around ‘Kuberaa’ started heating up last year when Nagarjuna’s first look came out. The intense teaser showed him walking solemnly in the rain under an umbrella, surrounded by trucks loaded with currency notes.

In a moment full of symbolism, he picks up a drenched Rs 500 note from the ground and adds it to a stash, hinting at themes of power, money, and morality.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, the film is shaping up to be more than just a visual treat. Nagarjuna plays a layered character whose role is reportedly central to the plot.

Rashmika portrays a young woman yearning to break free from her middle-class routine, while Jim Sarbh steps into the shoes of a suave, high-flying businessman.

‘Kuberaa’ is undergoing filming simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, giving it a pan-India appeal.

The film is ready to hit theatres on June 20.