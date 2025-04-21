Mohanlal gets personal signed jersey from Messi, says “My heart skipped a beat”

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal just had what many would call a dream-come-true moment — and it involved none other than football GOAT, Lionel Messi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the veteran actor shared a wholesome video and a few photos that had fans doing double takes. In the clip, Messi is seen signing a jersey — but not just any jersey — one addressed specially to Mohanlal.

The camera then cuts to the actor holding it with the biggest grin, clearly overwhelmed by the surprise.

Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own… pic.twitter.com/V1HXjDjH89 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 20, 2025

Accompanying the video was a caption straight from the heart. “Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever,” Mohanlal wrote. He went on to describe the surreal feeling of unwrapping the gift and seeing his name written in Messi’s handwriting. “For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special,” he added.

He didn’t forget to thank the people who made this magical moment happen — his friends Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip — as well as the divine hand he believes was behind it all. “Thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift,” he concluded.

And honestly? Fans couldn’t agree more. Mohanlal receiving a signed Messi jersey is the kind of unexpected crossover the internet lives for.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the action-thriller ‘L2: Empuraan’, which hit cinemas on March 27. The film reunited him with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran and added another feather to his cap.

But wait, there’s more for Mohanlal fans — he also confirmed that ‘Drishyam 3’ is officially in development. For those who’ve been invested in Georgekutty’s mind games since 2013, this is huge news. The thriller series, already remade in multiple languages including Hindi (with Ajay Devgn in the lead), continues to enjoy cult status across the country.