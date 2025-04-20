Mahesh Babu remembers late mother Indira Devi with a heartfelt post

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned emotional this Sunday as he remembered his late mother, Indira Devi, on her birth anniversary.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a precious throwback from a film set — a warm picture of him flashing his signature smile while sitting next to his mother.

Alongside the nostalgic photo, Mahesh penned a simple yet touching message: “Happy Birthday Amma… Miss you more than words can say… ❤️❤️.”

Adding to the heartfelt tributes, Mahesh’s wife, former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, also took a moment to honour her late mother-in-law. She posted a monochrome portrait of Indira Devi on her Instagram stories, writing, “Celebrating you in spirit, today and always.”

Indira Devi, the matriarch of the Ghattamaneni family, was the wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother to five children, including Mahesh Babu and the late Ramesh Babu. She passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 70 after battling age-related health issues.

While Mahesh continues to remember his mother with love, he’s also deep into work on one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent memory — ‘SSMB29’. The project marks his first-ever collaboration with visionary director SS Rajamouli.

Though details are still under wraps, reports suggest that Mahesh’s character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman, hinting at a mythological or fantasy-action vibe.

The buzz only intensifies with the news that global star Priyanka Chopra is set to play the female lead. Malayalam powerhouse Prithviraj Sukumaran is also reportedly part of the cast.

With a staggering reported budget of ₹900–1,000 crores, the film is being designed as a two-part cinematic experience.