After releasing the audio from Kollywood’s superstar Vijay starrer Master, the makers on Sunday released another poster of the film. The poster unveiled Malavika Mohanan first look, who will be seen playing the female lead in the film.

The actress on Sunday, took to her official Twitter handle to share her first look from the film. In the photo, she can be seen in what looks like a college corridor, carrying a pile of books in her hand, while Vijay is seen standing next to her, with headphones and a bag.

Alongside the poster, she wrote, “Books full of ‘kutti stories’! Winking face with tongueWinking face @anirudhofficial dropping some of the grooviest tracks of the year soon! FireFireFire #Master #MasterAudioLaunch (sic).”

As soon as she shared the tweet, it took over the social media and fans have been sharing it across all social media platforms. It was reported sometimes back that both Malavika and the film’s another female lead, Andrea Jeremiah will have jaw stopping stunt sequences. Malavika Mohanan has been paired opposite Vijay, and for her role in the film, she was reportedly trained parkour for about two months.

It is expected that Master will have some high-octane action sequences involving Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika. The star cast of Master includes Vijay Sethupathi, who will play the antagonist, Gouri Kishan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das among the others. Reports suggest that the film’s pre-release business has touched Rs 200 crore.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film’s audio tracks were launched in an official event on Sunday. It is being reported that the film will be based on a Korean film that narrated a story about a school for the hearing-impaired children.