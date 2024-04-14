Priyanka Chopra marks 22 years of ‘Thamizhan’ with throwback pic

Priyanka Chopra, the globally renowned actress, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she marked the 22nd anniversary of her debut Tamil film, ‘Thamizhan’, which kickstarted her acting journey. Sharing a cherished throwback picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka delighted her fans by revealing an unseen snapshot from the 2002 movie. In the photo, she graced the stage alongside Vijay, the lead actor, and composer D Imman, among others, reminiscing about the milestone moment with the caption “22 years of Thamizhan.”

‘Thamizhan’ holds a special place in Priyanka’s heart as it was her inaugural project following her crowning as Miss World in 2000. Shortly after, she made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with ‘Andaaz’, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, propelling her towards widespread acclaim and success in the Indian film industry.

While celebrating the milestone of ‘Thamizhan’, Priyanka also teased her upcoming Hollywood venture, ‘Heads of State’, by sharing a sneak peek of the script on Instagram. The script, penned by Harrison Query, prominently featured Priyanka’s name, hinting at her integral role in the film. Excitedly announcing her return to the silver screen, she captioned the post “And we’re back,” sparking anticipation among her followers.

In addition to her Hollywood projects, Priyanka continues to diversify her portfolio by lending her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film ‘Tiger’, which offers a captivating exploration of the majestic world of these beloved creatures. Scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar, the movie promises to be a mesmerizing journey for nature enthusiasts.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is set to dazzle audiences in Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated directorial venture, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Despite the absence of recent updates since its announcement, the film remains highly anticipated by fans eagerly awaiting the trio’s on-screen magic.

As Priyanka continues to conquer both international and domestic cinema landscapes, her enduring passion for storytelling and commitment to diverse and compelling narratives cement her status as a global icon in the world of entertainment.