Prabhas’ new film title and first look drop on Jan 15

Prabhas, the widely acclaimed pan-India star, is set to captivate audiences once again as he teams up with director Maruthi for an upcoming project that is creating quite a buzz. The film, still without an official title, has been shrouded in anticipation, and fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when they can catch a glimpse of what’s in store.

Following the success of ‘Salaar,’ which hit theaters in December last year, Prabhas is gearing up for yet another cinematic venture. The collaboration with Maruthi has been under wraps, leaving enthusiasts intrigued about the nature of this upcoming cinematic spectacle. Finally, the suspense is set to unravel on January 15, as the makers have announced the grand unveiling of the film’s title and first-look poster.

Marking the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti/Pongal, the revelation is scheduled to take place at 7:08 AM. The announcement was made by the production team through a visually stimulating poster that hinted at the Rebel Star’s early rise alongside the sun on Sankranthi Day. The caption read, ”On Sankranthi Day, Alongside the rising sun, The Rebel Star will rise early to give you all a Double Treat Unveiling the Title & First Look at 7:08 AM on Jan 15th.”

Speculation about the film title had earlier suggested ‘Raja Deluxe,’ but the latest update leaves room for anticipation as the official confirmation is yet to be made. The movie, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory, also features Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role, marking his debut in Tollywood. Adding to the star-studded cast is Malvika Mohanan, who is rumored to play the female lead.

Reports suggest that Prabhas might be taking on a dual role, portraying both a grandfather and a grandson. The filming process, according to reports, unfolded in two distinct schedules, promising a visual treat for audiences. As the excitement builds up for the big reveal on January 15, fans are gearing up to witness the magic that Prabhas and Maruthi have concocted in this much-anticipated collaboration.