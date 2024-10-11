‘Martin’ morning shows canceled? Audience disappointed by Kannada film release

The excitement surrounding Dhruv Sarja’s latest film, ‘Martin’, is palpable as it officially releases today. Directed by AP Arjun and crafted from a story by Arjun Sarja, the action thriller has already generated buzz, particularly for its intriguing plot and star-studded cast, which includes Vaibhavi Shandilya in the female lead role, along with Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer.

However, fans across Karnataka and beyond were left disappointed this morning when several early screenings were abruptly canceled.

Shows slated for 8 AM and 9 AM were called off due to undisclosed issues with distributors. The reasons behind this disruption remain murky, and the film’s team has yet to issue an official statement.

Set against a backdrop of intrigue and danger, ‘Martin’ tells the gripping story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, who embarks on a perilous journey from Pakistan to India. As he navigates through this landscape of chaos, he seeks to uncover his true identity while combating a network of black market dealers linked to terrorists plotting large-scale attacks within the country.

The film has made history with its simultaneous release in multiple languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Korean, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Malayalam, marking a record for global film distribution.

Musical contributions from composers Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur add depth to the film. The visual narrative comes to life through cinematographer Satya Hegde and editor K. M. Prakash.

‘Martin’ is production of Uday K. Mehta and aims to captivate audiences with its action-packed sequences and dramatic storytelling. The film’s satellite and digital streaming rights are with Zee Network and ZEE5.