Top Bollywood films on International day of the girl child

The world celebrates International Day of the Girl Child every October 11. Bollywood shines a spotlight on the empowerment of young girls through cinema. Over the years, the Indian film industry has created impactful stories that echo the spirit of gender equality, education, and empowerment. Here’s a look at five Bollywood films that highlight the struggles and triumphs of girls.

Nil Battey Sannata (2015)

This is a story of a mother, Chanda, who is determined to ensure her daughter’s education. It reflects the power of dreams and aspirations for young girls. Chanda, a housemaid, decides to re-enroll in school to motivate her daughter to aim higher. The film shows you the importance of education in overcoming societal limitations and lifting girls out of poverty.

Dangal (2016)

A powerhouse film based on real-life events, Dangal portrays the story of two sisters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, who overcome societal expectations to become world-class wrestlers. Their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, defies traditional gender roles, encouraging his daughters to pursue sports in a society that often limits girls to domestic life. The film also became a rallying cry for empowering girls to break barriers.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

This biographical drama featuring Janhvi Kapoor tells the story of one of India’s first female combat pilots, Gunjan Saxena, and her journey of breaking barriers in the male-dominated field of defense. It sheds light on empowering girls to pursue non-traditional careers and tells you that a girl child is capable of anything!

Parched (2015)

This film is a more intense depiction of the struggles faced by women and girls in rural India. Parched shines a light on issues such as child marriage, domestic violence, and gender inequality. It follows the journey of four women who challenge the deep-seated patriarchy in their village. The film not only draws attention to the harsh realities girls face. It also also gives you a picture of the courage in their fight.

Secret Superstar (2017)

Tackling the struggles of a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer, Secret Superstar focuses on Insia, played by Zaira Wasim. She is a teenager who secretly pursues her passion in the face of familial restrictions. The film celebrates rebellion of girls fighting for their dreams in a world that confines them to traditional roles.

Happy International day of the girl child!