‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ to premiere at IFFI’s Indian panorama

The animated film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’, directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, is all set to make its debut at the prestigious Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

This marks a significant achievement for the film, as it is the only unreleased Hindi film among a select group of entries, including ’12th Fail’, ‘Srikanth’, ‘Article 370’, and ‘Veer Savarkar’.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is a visually stunning animated film that brings to life the powerful stories of Lord Vishnu’s third and fourth avatars, Varaha and Narsimha.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The selection committee was particularly impressed by the film’s technical excellence, as well as its captivating narrative, which has generated excitement even before its official release.

The film is the brainchild of Ashwin Kumar, who has sought to modernize and popularize India’s rich mythological and historical tales for younger audiences.

Hombale Films, known for its string of blockbuster hits, continues its legacy of pushing boundaries with compelling content.

The Indian Panorama section of IFFI, introduced in 1978, has long been a platform dedicated to showcasing the best of Indian cinema. It highlights films that celebrate the country’s diverse culture, heritage, and cinematic artistry. This year, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ joins an elite list of films that will represent India on the international stage.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, under the banners of Kleem Productions and Hombale Films Ltd., ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ is ready to leave a lasting impact at IFFI.